Kushner: 'Deal of the Century' map subject to change

In an interview with Egyptian TV with journalist Amr Adib, Jared Kushner, special adviser to US President Donald Trump and one of the main engineers of “Deal of the Century,” clarified that the map released may be subject to negotiation. Kushner emphasized throughout the interview that the aim of the peace plan was to enable a future Palestinian state explaining that, "the plan seeks to curb the expansion of the settlements, to allow the feasibility of a Palestinian state." He explained the lines drawn on the map presented at the event where the deal was launched is “not a scientific map, only a concept map”“It will take us two months to work out some of the territory and understand how to turn the concept map into a technical map – every road, every hill and every inch – and we want to see if we can this territory recognized,” Kushner said in the interview.Kushner clearly explained that the map outline allows every Muslim in the world to visit the Al-Aqsa Mosque, yet evaded a question about the separation between the mosque and the border of the future Palestinian capital.He continued to strongly attack the Palestinian’s clear opposition to the plan and their decision to not even consider the plan as a point for discussion as “they reject something they haven’t seen.”“If the Palestinians don't like where the line is drawn, they should come and tell us where they want to draw it." Kushner furthered his point saying the PA leadership has a 20-year track record of missing every opportunity and a zero success rate.“In my business, when someone tries to do business for 20 years and fails, he is replaced by someone else" Kushner said in the interview.He concluded the interview with a hope for success, yet emphasized that in order “to move forward both sides have to make concessions” and end the status quo which has been terrible for the Palestinian people leading to radicalization.“Do you want to be stuck in the confines of the past or do you want to move forward?”