Leaked footage shows Border Police allegedly shooting unarmed Palestinian

In footage released Saturday, a Border Police officer is seen shooting a Palestinian who had his back turned toward the officer, his hands up and was walking away.



In the short video, released by Channel 13, officers can be heard yelling at the Palestinian youth to leave the area.

הערב במהדורת השבת ב- @newsisrael13 נביא תיעוד בלעדי של אחד מלוחמי מג"ב מבצע ירי בכדור ספוג לעבר פלסטיני שלא מהווה סכנה וידיו באוויר



הפלסטיני שרצה להיכנס לישראל הורחק בידי לוחמי מג"ב ובעודו חוזר לשטחים נורה בגבו ללא כל סיבה ונפצע pic.twitter.com/11A4CrEDhz — yishai porat (@yishaiporat) November 2, 2019

A short time later, when the Palestinian appears to be a considerable distance from the Border Police and still walking away, an officer opens fire, causing the young man to fall to the ground and call out in pain.According to reports, the Palestinian was wounded in the back. According to the officers, he got up immediately and continued on his way, the network reported.According to Channel 13, the Border Police had detained the youth earlier and in the video he was recently released.In a statement, the Border Police said that it viewed the action of the officer “with great severity,” but explained that the events took place around a year and a half ago.The suspected offending officer was immediately removed from the force upon the chain of command’s discovery of the incident, the Border Police said.She has since been returned to the IDF where she is completing her mandatory service while the Police Internal Investigations Department continues to investigate the incident.The Border Police added that other officers involved in the incident were also punished and some of them were transferred to other units.In 2016, what is thought to potentially be a similar incident occurred, when " the Hebron shooter ," Elor Azaria shot an incapacitated a Palestinian who had attempted to carry out a stabbing attack in the city.

