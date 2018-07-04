Liberman yells at Shabak: I won’t allow Palestinian families to reunite

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman convenes with IDF officers in the Gaza region.
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY/ARIEL HERMONI)
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said during a recent heated debate at the Prime Minister's Office that he will not allow the reunification of Palestinian families inside Israel, according to Channel 2 News.
During the meeting, Liberman reportedly yelled at Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Director Nadav Argaman after he discovered that the Shabak chief had sent the IDF’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories a letter recommending the reunification of 100 Palestinian families inside Israel.
The reunification of Palestinian families has been a controversial issue for years. It refers to a case when a Palestinian man or woman is married to an Israeli Arab or East Jerusalem Arab and asks for a permit to move to Israel to be with his or her family.
"As long as I am defense minister, there will not be any reunification of Palestinian families," Liberman said according to the report. "If they want, they can unite in Gaza."
Liberman allegedly yelled at Argaman that he was out of line for sending a letter directly to the COGAT.
"You crossed all the red lines," Liberman said. "You cannot contact COGAT without taking to me first. It would be like me talking to your operations chief without going though you."
Argaman reportedly snapped back at Liberman that he was not his subordinate and therefore did not have to take orders from him. The Shin Bet is under the direct authority of Israel's prime minister.