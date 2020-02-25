The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Life back to "normal" as shaky ceasefire with Islamic Jihad holds

Close to 100 rockets were fired by the Iranian-backed terror group over the course of two days

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
FEBRUARY 25, 2020 16:57
Trails are seen in the sky as Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets in Ashkelon, southern Israel February 24, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Trails are seen in the sky as Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets in Ashkelon, southern Israel February 24, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Roads have reopened and train service resumed in southern Israel on Tuesday morning as a fragile ceasefire between Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Israel after close to two days of almost constant rocket fire by the Iranian-backed terror group.
The restrictions to carry out agricultural work close to the Gaza border as well as large public gathering outdoors were also removed.
Despite the calm following the announcement of a ceasefire by the terror group which went into effect at 11.30PM, schools were to remain closed in Ashkelon, Netivot, Sderot and the surrounding regional councils as a precaution.  As a result of the school closures, an estimated 55,000 students stayed home.
Over the course of Sunday and Monday, close to 100 rockets and mortars were fired by PIJ towards southern Israeli communities in response to the killing of its operatives in Gaza and Syria. The IDF’s Spokesperson’s Unit said that 90% of the projectiles headed towards residential areas were intercepted by the Iron Dome Missile Defense system.
While the majority of the other rockets struck open fields, others fell in residential communities-one near a playground in the college town of Sderot as well as in the yard of a home. In Netivot, rocket shrapnel fell near a house.
Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon reported that 21 Israelis were treated for injuries sustained while running for shelter, most were lightly injured.
Due to the violence, Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced that all crossings with Gaza would be closed (with a crossing exception granted at Kerem Shalom for exceptional humanitarian needs), no merchants would be able to cross into Israel, and the fishing zone would be completely closed until further notice.
The hostilities began on Sunday when Israel killed a PIJ terrorist who had planted an explosive device and prevented Palestinians from retrieving his body in a graphic video that went viral. Israel then came under an intense barrage of 26 rockets, leading Israel to carry out retaliatory airstrikes against PIJ targets in Syria and throughout the Gaza Strip following earlier rocket fire, killing at least six terror operatives.
On Monday evening PIJ announced that it had “finished its military response to the assassination crimes in Khan Younis and Damascus” but warned that it would respond to any “continued [aggression] by the occupation against our people and land.”
While several rockets were fired following the announcement of the ceasefire by the terror group, no rockets were launched after 11PM.
An Israeli security official said Monday evening that while Jerusalem has received “messages from various ranks within the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) regarding a desire for an immediate ceasefire,” Israel was “skeptical” of the claims and would believe only the actions on the ground rather than words.
“The IDF will continue to act until quiet is restored to the south,” the official said.


