Live Coverage: Israeli security forces demolishing 15 settler homes

Border police and the IDF are demolishing 15 unauthorized homes in the Netiv Ha'avot outpost, located on the outskirts of the Elazar settlement in the Gush Etzion region of the West Bank near Jerusalem.



The homes are part of the larger outpost which is in the process of receiving authorization to become a legal neighborhood of the settlement.





But these homes, originally thought to be on state land, cannot be authorized and the High Court of Justice has ruled that they must be taken down. It did so in response to a petition from the Left-wing group Peace Now.Hundreds of teen activists have gathered around the homes to be part of a non-violent evacuation, and in some cases families will also be taken out by the security forces.Families have placed large protest signs on their homes and have hung Israeli flags from the roof. Teens have also gathered on the roof, inside the buildings and on the lawns outside.