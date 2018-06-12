June 12 2018
|
Sivan, 29, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Live Coverage: Israeli security forces demolishing 15 settler homes

The homes are part of the larger outpost which is in the process of receiving authorization to become a legal neighborhood of the settlement.

By
June 12, 2018 09:17

Settlers protest demolition of 15 homes in the Netiv Ha’avot outpost, June 12, 2018 (Marc Israel Sellem)

Settlers protest demolition of 15 homes in the Netiv Ha’avot outpost, June 12, 2018 (Marc Israel Sellem)

Border police and the IDF are demolishing 15 unauthorized homes in the Netiv Ha'avot outpost, located on the outskirts of the Elazar settlement in the Gush Etzion region of the West Bank near Jerusalem.

The homes are part of the larger outpost which is in the process of receiving authorization to become a legal neighborhood of the settlement.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


But these homes, originally thought to be on state land, cannot be authorized and the High Court of Justice has ruled that they must be taken down. It did so in response to a petition from the Left-wing group Peace Now.

Hundreds of teen activists have gathered around the homes to be part of a non-violent evacuation, and in some cases families will also be taken out by the security forces.

Families have placed large protest signs on their homes and have hung Israeli flags from the roof. Teens have also gathered on the roof, inside the buildings and on the lawns outside.



Related Content

Mahmoud Badran, the Palestinian killed by the IDF
June 11, 2018
No charges for IDF soldiers who shot wrong car, killed innocent teen

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut