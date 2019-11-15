NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Love and pain are intertwined in Zeruya Shalev's newly translated novel

Shalev sets the tone in an impressive and vivid account of a woman trying to deal with events she cannot control

Police forensic experts work at the scene of a terrorist bombing attack in Talpiot, Jerusalem on April 18, 2016. An explosion tore through a bus and set a second bus on fire, wounding 21 people, two critically. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
Police forensic experts work at the scene of a terrorist bombing attack in Talpiot, Jerusalem on April 18, 2016. An explosion tore through a bus and set a second bus on fire, wounding 21 people, two critically.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
‘Here it is, back again, and although she’s been expecting it for years, she is surprised. Back again as if it never let go, as if she didn’t live a day without it, a month without it, a year.”
Iris, the protagonist of Zeruya Shalev’s Pain (Other Press) is awakened by pain 10 years after being deeply wounded by a suicide bomber who blew himself up next to her. Ten years since the traumatic event that disrupted her life and family, resulting in a number of surgeries to stitch her body back together, and endless hours at work to build a successful career as a school principal, the pain returns. When her husband reminds her of that dreadful date “as if it was a birthday and an anniversary,” she searches her memory to understand what he meant, coming to the conclusion that she has never gotten rid of it in the first place.
In an attempt to find a cure, Iris meets again with Eitan, the love of her youth, who sweeps her into an inopportune yet necessary expedition to the past. Eitan’s return, together with the memories of his brutal departure, shifts the layers of unresolved and unacknowledged agony and frustration underneath Iris’s seemingly successful yet unfulfilling life and recovery. Love and pain are intertwined and pulsating in the protagonist’s body, waiting for a simple question, “Remember today’s date?” to erupt.
Shalev sets the tone in an impressive and vivid account of a woman trying to deal with events she cannot control, decisions made by others that changed the course of her life. How do we accept the course of events that follow loss and heartbreak? Are they under one’s control or are they part of a reality one must simply accept? Can a love, a first love, be so overwhelmingly powerful and disruptive that it forever annihilates one’s capacity to ever love again?
Those are some of the questions the passive protagonist, who has become the victim of circumstances, ponders. The book, however, is far from being a passive reading. It’s a work that brings the reader into an emotional roller coaster, demanding that we reevaluate our choices, our lack of choices, and the path that has brought us to where we are.
AS THE late Argentinian writer Jorge Luis Borges once said in an interview, “A writer must think that whatever happens to him or her is a resource. All things have been given to us for a purpose, and an artist must feel this more intensely.” This is something Shalev does all too well, being that the author herself was a victim of a terrorist attack in Jerusalem in 2004. Her visceral and textured descriptions of physical discomfort and agonizing pain add another dimension to the protagonist’s psychological complexity.
The utterly realistic prose is very much grounded in Israeli reality, and therefore, it’s deeply political. The terrorist attack is not the only dark side of Israeli reality to which Iris falls prey – she still mourns her childhood loss of her father to war, and the unwanted pact between Israeli mothers and the country of sending their children to the army.
Iris faces further struggles of power – that of her daughter’s search for meaning and spirituality away from her family and surroundings, becoming submissive to an older man who promises to have the key to set her free. The present family drama leads Iris to understand that the turbulences that have recently disrupted her life can be channeled into action and her refusal to become a victim.
As the novel progresses, Shalev departs from the main narrative into the relationship between Iris and her daughter, and Iris’s attempt to repair her shattered family. Later developments, however, turn theatrical, melodramatic even, in sharp contrast to the book’s subtle and refined beginning. The novel comes to an abrupt end, with some threads still hanging in the air, much like a musical composition that finishes on a higher note, without cadence and lacking a sense of completion.
In this meditation on pain, one can vividly experience, thanks to Shalev’s penetrating prose, the shrapnel still lingering in Iris’s body, the shrill pain that climbs up her spine and leaves her paralyzed, and the general exhaustion of putting the physical suffering aside to focus on anything else. The devastating experience of losing love and hope, of gathering the pieces after having her heart shattered, of getting out of herself and avoiding further damage – all of this is palpable in Shalev’s Shalev’s prose and Sondra Silverston’s exquisite translation from Hebrew.  
Beyond physical distress and agonizing heartbreak, however, the book is also a meditation on love, self-love, family love and acceptance – a scrutinizing reflection on the possibility of finding agency underneath trauma and torment, together with the power to change one’s perception about events that can never be changed.


Tags love suicide bombings in israel Palestinian terrorism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Gaza report card: Assassination revealed IDF's strengths and weaknesses By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Family treasures, Bar Kochba’s cave and a message in time By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Time isn’t just money,it can be life or death By HILLEL FULD
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one Beyond the red alert By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Stars and sand By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
2 Live Updates: Rockets fly over southern Israel, despite ceasefire
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel
3 Cairo, UN working to halt IDF-Islamic Jihad violence
People run to take cover in Ashkelon after a rocket siren sounded in the city
4 After Gaza rocket fire, Indians tweet #IndiaWithIsrael in show of support
Israeli PM Netanyahu and Indian PM Modi shake hands at a press conference in New Delhi.
5 Bennett's warning to Gaza: Harm us by day, you won't make it through the night
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi [L] with Defense Minister Naftali Bennett
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by