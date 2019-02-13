Terror victim's mom to gov't: Why can terrorists appeal home demolition?

Demolition of al-Abed family home comes less than a month after deadly attack .
(photo credit: COURTESY IDF SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)
Ilanit Mor Yosef, mother of terror-attack victim Yuval Mor Yosef, attacked the government for allowing the terrorist's family to appeal the decision to demolish their home.
"I live with the feeling that my world has been turned upside down," said Mor Yosef in an interview on This Morning with Sarah Beck on the Galei Tzahal radio station Wednesday morning.
"It is shameful and disgraceful that the state gives terrorists the right to appeal a home-demolition order signed by the commanding officer," she continued. "This is the minimum punishment that still exists here. Did someone give us the right to appeal the destruction of our home and our family?"
Sergeant Yuval Mor Yosef was killed in a drive-by shooting attack on December 13, at a bus stop outside the settlement of Givat Asaf. Another soldier, Corporal Yosef Cohen, was also killed in the attack.
The shooter, Asam Barghouti, was apprehended by security forces on January 8. He previously spent 11 years in in Israeli prisons for security-related crimes, including actively planning to abduct soldiers.
"He has no right to be caught alive
," said Mor Yosef shortly after Barghouti was captured. "He was already in prison and released, so what's the point?"
She continued, "“Destroy his house first and foremost – his and all his collaborators.”
Barghouti's mother was arrested on February 5, shortly after the IDF signed a demolition order for the Barghouti home.
The Barghouti clan is notorious for terrorism against Israel. Asam's father, Omar, spent more than 25 years in Israeli prison for his role in terror activity, including for killing an Israeli citizen in 1978.
Another clan member, Abdullah Barghouti, 39, was a senior commander of Hamas’s military wing, Izaddin al-Qassam, in the West Bank. Once considered as one of Hamas’s chief bomb makers, he is currently serving 67 life term sentences in Israeli prison for his role in a series of suicide bombings during the Second Intifada.
The most famous member of the clan is Marwan Barghouti, 59, who is also from the village of Kobar. A senior member of Fatah, he was arrested by the IDF in 2002 after becoming one of the leaders of the Second Intifada. He was tried and convicted on charges of murder, and sentenced to five life sentences.
A different Omar Barghouti, again of the same clan, is a founding member of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic Boycott of Israel and co-founder of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement (BDS).
Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.
