Most Israelis say gvt. should aid Palestinians during coronavirus crisis

"A majority of Israelis, even in early post-election days after they're left bitter and angry, believe that when the need arises, the government must enlist preventative measures with intent to help the Palestinians during the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus" said Vered Vinitsky-Seroussi, Head of the Truman Institute for Peace at the Hebrew University.

"Nevertheless, a large number of the population, including the Haredi Jews, young adults, and women are less keen in assisting our neighbors [the Palestinians] during the crisis. 59% of women think that we should give aid in contrast to the 67% of men," he continued.

Included in the more reserved groups of the population along with women, were Haredi Jews. 60% of Haredi Jews don't think that the Israeli government should help, in comparison to the 64% percent of the secular population that do. However 57% of Jews asked, felt as though aid should be given.

Younger people, aged 18-24, also feel similarly. The data in the study revealed the trend that the older someone is, the more likely they're to feel positively on the matter. 80% of those aged 65 and older felt the government should assist in comparison to the 47% from the younger age group.

"I hope that this is only specific to the select group of 18-24 surveyed, and not what all citizens think," Vinitsky-Seroussi commented on the matter of the young people.

"It's important to remember that the issue of aiding Palestinians is still not a mainstream idea," he added.

The survey also examined the issue of the US Peace Plan.

Just a little over half of the Israelis surveyed felt like that not improve the security situation, however a similar percentage of people did feel that the peace initiative would at least improve Israel's economic situation.

Men overall appeared more optimistic than women in the survey, less reserved on the idea of aiding the Palestinians, while 58% of men believed that the peace agreement would help Israel's economy, only 48% of women felt the same.

Meanwhile Haredi Jews continued their negative trend, with only 37% believing that if the Peace agreement is signed, the Israeli economy will improve.

“So far the situation in the Palestinian territories seems to be under control,” said a senior official with the PA Health Ministry. “But we are concerned about the spread of the coronavirus in Israel. Our major concern is that the disease could spread very quickly from Israel to the West Bank."

The Israeli government has been seen giving aid to the Palestinians during this critical time. Even towards the beginning of the outbreak the Defense Ministry's military unit COGAT (Coordiantion of the Government Activities in the Territories) was seen coordinating the delivery of over 20 tons of disinfectant material, and recently in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus to Gaza, A field hospital has also been set up at the Erez crossing between Israel and Gaza by an American NGO, but it is not yet functional and is expected to face a shortage of medical staff. Asked if his ministry is prepared to deal with a mass outbreak of the coronavirus in the West Bank, the official said: “I don’t want to think of such a scenario, even though we can’t rule it out. We won’t be able to deal with the crisis alone . We will need assistance from Israel and other international parties. We are already coordinating on a daily basis with Israel to prevent the spread of the virus.”The Israeli government has been seen giving aid to the Palestinians during this critical time.Even towards the beginning of the outbreak the Defense Ministry's military unit COGAT (Coordiantion of the Government Activities in the Territories) was seen coordinating the delivery of over 20 tons of disinfectant material, and recently in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus to Gaza, Israel delivered 200 coronavirus test kits to the coastal enclave.A field hospital has also been set up at the Erez crossing between Israel and Gaza by an American NGO, but it is not yet functional and is expected to face a shortage of medical staff.

“COGAT and the PA are cooperating closely and effectively to manage the outbreak of the virus,” said the head of the civil affairs department of COGAT, Col. Sharon Biton. “The coronavirus, like other viruses, does not recognize geographic borders.” Khaled Abu Toameh and Anna Ahronheim contributed to this post. Khaled Abu Toameh and Anna Ahronheim contributed to this post.

The majority of Israelis, or 63%, think that Israel should aid the Palestinians during the coronavirus outbreak, according to a study published by the Truman Institute for Peace at the Hebrew University. Among those surveyed were both Jews and Arabs, the religious and the secular, and a range of all ages.