Muslim woman fights for Israel despite death threats – watch

Muslim woman, Sara Zoabi, fights for Israel despite death threats..
(photo credit: screenshot)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
An Israeli-Arab Muslim woman spoke out about her love for the Jewish people and Israel on Saturday.
"You are one of the bravest Muslim women that I know," Hananya Naftali, a minor Israeli YouTube celebrity, said in an interview with Sara Zoabi. "You are not ashamed of your love towards Israel and the Jewish people."
"I am very proud, first of Israel, that I'm an Israeli Zionist Arab, and I have tied my destiny with Israel and the Jewish people, a peaceful nation," Zoabi said. "The Jewish nation is an example of peace, an example of love."
When asked why she felt so close to Israelis as opposed to Palestinians, Zoabi answered that she is Israeli.
"I am an Israeli, I was born here, I live here. Period," Zoabi said. "I don't feel any harassment and no discrimination because I am Arab. The opposite is true. As an Arab Muslim, I get all my rights.
Zoabi also said she enjoys living under Israeli rule ad has no desire to lie under a Hamas or Arab state.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>