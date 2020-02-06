The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Muted Palestinian response to peace plan paves way for lone wolf attacks

Despite incitement to insurrection by the PA, the response to Trump's Deal of the Century has been muted. But this makes lone wolf attacks more likely.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
FEBRUARY 6, 2020 19:58
A Palestinian gunman holds a weapon during the funeral of Palestinian Yazan Abu Tabekh, who was killed during an Israeli raid, in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 6, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
A Palestinian gunman holds a weapon during the funeral of Palestinian Yazan Abu Tabekh, who was killed during an Israeli raid, in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 6, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
The latest upsurge in violence in Jerusalem and the West Bank is the direct result of US President Donald Trump’s plan for Mideast peace, the Palestinian Authority said Thursday.
PA President Mahmoud Abbas and several Palestinian factions, including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), had called for mass protests against the plan, which was announced last week, dubbing it a “conspiracy to liquidate the Palestinian cause.”
While Abbas and his Fatah faction have called for stepping up “popular resistance” activities in protest against the plan, Iranian-backed Hamas and PIJ have openly urged Palestinians to launch violent attacks against IDF soldiers and settlers.
The harsh criticism of the Trump plan by Abbas, Hamas and PIJ undoubtedly has contributed to the latest cycle of violence. They are telling their people the Trump plan is a “declaration of war,” an “American-Zionist aggression” and a “dangerous plot” against Palestinians.
It’s precisely this kind of rhetoric that prompts Palestinians to take to the streets to protest against the US and Israel, burning photos of Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as US and Israeli flags. But this is also the type of rhetoric that leads to “lone wolf” terrorist attacks by individuals against Israeli policemen, soldiers and settlers.
Abbas and his senior Ramallah-based officials were hoping the Trump plan would spark a massive wave of nonviolent demonstrations in the West Bank. That way they would be able to argue that the policies of the Trump administration and the Netanyahu government are threatening to plunge the region into violence and bloodshed.
The Palestinian street, nonetheless, has demonstrated in the past week that it’s not interested in a third intifada or major confrontation with Israel. The relatively muted response of the Palestinian population to calls for stepping up “popular resistance” protests has disappointed PA leaders in Ramallah.
Apparently, Abbas was hoping mass protests in the West Bank would boost his diplomatic offensive in the international arena to rally support for Palestinian rejection of the Trump plan. So far, it seems Abbas is unlikely to succeed in his effort to persuade tens of thousands of Palestinians to take to the streets in protest against the Trump plan.
What Abbas has succeeded in triggering, meanwhile, is another wave of “lone wolf attacks” that could deteriorate into something similar to the “Knife Intifada” that erupted in 2015 in response to the Israeli government’s decision to resume visits by Jews to the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif.
That wave of violence by individuals, also known as the “Stabbing Intifada,” erupted shortly after Abbas strongly condemned Jewish visits to the Temple Mount, stating: “Every drop of blood spilled in Jerusalem is pure, every shahid [martyr] will reach paradise, and every injured person will be rewarded by God. We won’t allow [Jews] with their filthy feet to defile our al-Aqsa Mosque.”
Then, Abbas blamed the anti-Israel attacks on the Israeli government for allowing Jewish “extremists” to “storm” the Aqsa Mosque.
Now, Abbas is holding both Israel and the Trump administration fully responsible for the latest wave of Palestinian terrorist attacks. His PA officials are also using the violence of the past few days to incite Palestinians against Israel by accusing the Netanyahu government and the IDF of “provocations and escalation of tensions.”
Some Palestinians warned on Thursday that disgruntled Fatah officials opposed to Abbas’s policies, as well as Hamas and PIJ, were making a big effort to instigate a new wave of violence and anarchy in the West Bank.
The Fatah dissidents, they said, are unhappy with Abbas’s “lenient” response to the Trump plan and failure to fulfill his recurring promises to halt security coordination with Israel or renounce the Oslo Accords.
Hamas and PIJ, on the other hand, are hoping a mass wave of anti-Israel terrorism would result in severe Israeli security measures that would ultimately undermine Abbas’s regime, bring about the collapse of the PA and destroy any chance of a future peace process between the Palestinians and Israel.
Backed by their patrons in Iran, Hamas and PIJ are seeking to prove to the Palestinian public that the “armed struggle” rather than any peace process or plan is the only way to achieve Palestinian aspirations and rights.


Tags Palestinian Authority intifada Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Drift from Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Are rabbinical schools becoming anti-Israel pulpits? By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Women leaders absent from parties ahead of Israel's elections By EMILY SCHRADER
What happened that caused Netanyahu's annexation blunder? By YAAKOV KATZ
Dr. Einat Wilf How Trump's peace plan can strengthen Arab-Israeli relations By EINAT WILF

Most Read

1 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
2 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
3 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
4 Comedy club drops comedian Ari Shaffir after comment about Kobe Bryant
FILE PHOTO: Jul 27, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kobe Bryant is pictured with his daughter Gianna at the WNBA All Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center
5 Trump’s game-changing speech of the century
U.S. President Donald Trump winks at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they discuss a Middle East peace plan proposal during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by