Naftali Bennett: Israeli security forces will hunt down every terrorist

New Defense Minister Naftali Bennett released a video message in English on Wednesday afternoon, condemning Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists who have fired over 250 rockets into Israel from Gaza over the past 24 hours.Bennett accused the Islamic Jihad of doing as much harm to Gazan civilians as Israelis saying, "These terrorists are not only out to kill Israelis. In fact, they're killing their own people in Gaza.""At the cost of every rocket they shoot, they could have built another Gazan classroom," the defense minister said.The most recent escalation in tensions have come since Israeli forces assassinated PIJ leader, Bahaa Abu al-Ataa, on Tuesday morning with a missile.He then let out a warning to terrorists informing them that "Israeli security forces will hunt down every terrorist, until our children are secure and safe.""The world must stand together and unite against radical Islamic terror," Bennet said in a message to other nations. "Otherwise the world will feel its wrath.”