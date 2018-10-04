Nas Daily invites followers to stay in his Rawabi and Tel Aviv apartments

Rawabi_Panorama.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
X
Nuseir Yassin, better known as Nas Daily, is inviting you to stay. Yes, you.
The Israeli-Palestinian vlogger with a following of more than 8 million people announced this week that he has acquired two apartments - one in Tel Aviv, and one in the Palestinian city of Rawabi - to allow visitors to stay in free of charge.
"Everybody knows that Israel and Palestine are at a never ending conflict," said Yassin in the video he uploaded on Tuesday. "And we all must do something, anything, to help fix it."
So Yassin, a native of Arab of the Lower Galilee who has been traveling the globe for two years posting daily one-minute videos, wants to encourage people to check things out for themselves.
"This is not a real estate investment or a charity project," he said. "This is just a way to get more people to think of the conflict not as Israel vs. Palestine but as Israel and Palestine. You must try to understand both countries, not just one. And I am convinced that when enough people think like that, the conflict could finally come to an end."
Yassin wrote that he wanted to "encourage more people to visit my home land and see for themselves realities on the ground instead of judging from thousands of miles away."
The vlogger, who is currently in Canada, did not respond to a request for comment from The Jerusalem Post.
Yassin first purchased an apartment in Rawabi earlier this year, and in May he uploaded a video announcing that it was open for business.
Rawabi is a new Palestinian city in the West Bank which got its first residents in 2016. The city is designed to house 40,000 people, though its construction is not yet complete.
"I think 99.999% of you won't stay at the apartment," he wrote at the time. "It's mostly symbolic. But in the middle of all of this mess between Israel and Palestine, I want to help in my own way."
While Yassin, a Harvard graduate, posts videos on all sorts of topics, he regularly vocalizes his thoughts on the conflict in his native home.
"I'm Palestinian-Israeli, that's how I define myself," he told The Jerusalem Post while visiting Israel last year. "I'm not going to say I'm fully Israeli, but I'm also definitely not fully Palestinian. I think it's possible to balance both worlds."
A year ago, he also created a video decrying the BDS movement as "pure politics."
Yassin was frustrated that Kuwait Airlines wouldn't allow him to fly from New York to India on his Israeli passport.
“Because I’m an Israeli, an entire airline is not allowed to take me on their plane even if I’m not going to Kuwait,” he said in the video. “Dear Kuwait: If you want to boycott Israel, be my guest, refuse me service,” he said. “But also give me your USB flash drives, your phones, your safe-driving cars, your Viber, your Waze or your anti-virus – this is also Israel.”
Yassin said those who seek to boycott the State of Israel prove that they really don’t get it at all.
“If you want to boycott Israel because of Palestine, I don’t think you actually care,” he said, “because you’re also boycotting two million Muslim Palestinian Israelis."
When Yassin purchased his apartment in Rawabi earlier this year, he said he was working on also finding a place in Israel to offer for guests. This week he announced that he has rented an apartment in Tel Aviv which will be available beginning October 10.
"What I hope it does is send a message that we must start thinking of both countries, not just one or the other," he said on Tuesday. "It's Israel AND Palestine. Not Israel OR Palestine."
