Nasrallah: Trump's Peace Plan is unjust and it is our duty to oppose it

Nasrallah related to the "Deal of the Century," saying that "It is a religious, moral, national and political obligation to oppose [the peace plan], since this is a deal that is unjust and is contrary to the rights of the holy places."

He further explained that "the responsibility is clear: We must confront this deal, and we are capable of obstructing it."

Hezbollah's leader said that some of the regimes are working to make Israel the main axis in the region, along with an attempt to end the Palestinian and Jerusalem issues.

"Since 2011, there has been an American attempt to eliminate the Palestinian issue after giving the Palestinians a little time, but after the victory of the resistance in Lebanon and Palestine, they prepared their project to liquidate the resistance factions," Nasrallah explained. "After 2011, the US and any country involved in the 'Arab spring,' got the fruit of the frenzy called Trump's Deal of the Century."

"The Palestinian resistance today is hitting Tel Aviv and what is beyond it, and it is capable of hitting all the Zionist settlements," Nasrallah exclaimed.



Nasrallah also related to Syria, saying: "They crossed what was planned against it and remained in the axis of resistance. Syria will become stronger when all the American attempts to take over Iraq militarily fail."



He also mentioned the Arab summit currently under way in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia: "The background to the call to Muslims to reach the summits is to save the Saudi regime as a result of the development of the Yemenite axis after the rising power (Houthis supported by Iran), and the regime is trying with the help of mercenaries to force the Yemenites to surrender. All these summits prove that the Yemenite people and the opponents of the Saudis won. Trump knows that if war breaks out - the price of a barrel of oil could rise to $200-300."



Meanwhile, the deputy commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards boasted that if Iran had supported the Houthis in Yemen, they would have taken over Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

According to Nasrallah, the current situation shows that the plan is on its way to failure. "The United States, Israel and other regimes in the region are working to implement the deal, alongside an axis that opposes it," he explained. "There is a conflict between the two factions, and I hope we can prevent the historic crime that is liable to occur in our land."