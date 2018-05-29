Netanyahu: Israel will respond 'with great force' to mortar attacks

Israel will “respond with great force” to the barrage of mortar fire on the communities near the Gaza border Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.



Netanyahu, speaking in Maalot, said that Jerusalem views with gravity the attacks that he attributed to Hamas and Islamic Jihad. “Israel will extract a heavy price from anyone who tries to harm it,” he said.





Turning to the tension in Syria, Netanyahu said that he has made clear on many occasions that Israel has red lines in Syria. “We will not allow Iran to entrench itself in Syria and act against us, and to manufacture weapons in Lebanon,” he said.Netanyahu clarified that Israel acts against Iranian entrenchment through Syria, and not just near Israel's border.“Iran needs to leave Syria entirely,” he said, adding that Israel is not part of understandings that would agree to anything less than that. “In any event, we will act according to our interests, with or without understandings. We will defend ourselves by ourselves, since we are determined to ensure our future.”Israeli defense system shoots down Gaza mortar fire, Israeli kindergarten hit, May 29, 2018 (Reuters)His words come amid reports of understandings with Russia that would push Iranian forces between 60-70 kilometers from the Israeli border.Meanwhile, the EU's ambassador to Israel, Emanuele Giaufret, responded immediately to the mortar attacks in the south, tweeting about the barrage as “kids were preparing for school,” and saying that “indiscriminate attacks are totally unacceptable and to be condemned unreservedly.”UN Mideast envoy Nickolay Mladenov issued a statement saying he was “deeply concerned by the indiscriminate firing of rockets by Palestinian militants from Gaza towards communities in southern Israel.”Mladenov said that at least one of the rockets “hit in the immediate vicinity of a kindergarten and could have killed or injured children. Such attacks are unacceptable and undermine the serious efforts by the international community to improve the situation in Gaza.”He called on all parties to “exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prevent incidents that jeopardize the lives of Palestinians and Israelis.”