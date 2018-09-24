September 24 2018
|
Tishrai, 15, 5779
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Netanyahu and al-Sisi expected to meet on the sidelines of U.N. meeting

Netanyahu and al-Sisi supposedly met in a secret meeting in Cairo in May.

By
September 24, 2018 14:41
1 minute read.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (right) speaks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (right) speaks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting ahead of the UN General Assembly last September (2017).. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is expected to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Egyptian daily Akhbar al-Yawm reported on Monday, according to Channel 10.

Al-Sisi said that the two-state solution should be part of any American peace plan and that the plan should include principles from previous negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Al-Sisi is also expected to raise the matter during his meeting with US President Donald Trump, even though it was reported that he doesn't expect any significant breakthrough in the negotiations.

Netanyahu and al-Sisi supposedly met in a secret meeting in Cairo in May.  As reported by Channel 10, according to senior American officials, Netanyahu and al-Sisi discussed ways to end the violence in Gaza by promoting a political settlement that would include the return of the Palestinian Authority to the Gaza Strip, a cease-fire, significant easing of Israeli and Egyptian blockage of Gaza and steps to rehabilitate Gaza's infrastructure.

It occurred just a week after the US moved its embassy to Jerusalem, and violence along the Gaza border peaked when 62 Palestinians were killed in riot. Egypt had been intensively involved with trying to broker a truce between Hamas and Israel. The former meeting seemed to have triggered the cease-fire.

In the evening, King Abdullah met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New York to discuss strategic partnership between the United States and Jordan, as well as regional and international issues, such as attempts to negotiate between Israel and the Palestinians.

No response has been received from the Prime Minister's Office.

JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:


Channel 10, Herb Keinon and Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

September 23, 2018
U.S. victims of terrorists in Israel ask Trump to bar Abbas

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut