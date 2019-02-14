Netanyahu says he 'looks forward' to receiving Trump’s peace plan

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara visit the Jewish Museum in Warsaw, Poland, February 14, 2019.
(photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL / REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he looks forward to receiving US President Donald Trump’s peace plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The prime minister made these comments after US envoy Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, spoke behind closed doors at the Warsaw summit on the plan, which is expected to be released after Israel’s election on April 9.
Kushner reportedly said both sides would need to make compromises
and that the plan was a departure from the 2002 Saudi peace plan.
Netanyahu met with Kushner, US envoy Jason Greenblatt and US Vice President Mike Pence at the Museum of the History of the Polish Jews in what was once the Warsaw Ghetto.
Prior to the meeting, he said, “I look forward to receiving the plan. I will look at it once it is presented. I have to say that I know the Trump administration seeks to insure the security of Israel for generations. Even though I always say that Israel must always be able to defend itself, by itself, it is comforting to know that we have such a strong ally in the US.”
Pence thanked Netanyahu for his commitment to the historic alliance between their two countries, adding that “Israel is our cherished ally."
“It’s very humbling for me to be here with you, in this very special place on this sacred ground, to hear a prayer sung and to remember the heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto,” he said.
"It reminds us of the strength of the bond, between our commitment."
Netanyahu agreed that it was “deeply meaningful” for this meeting to occur at the site of the Warsaw Ghetto.
“It was merely some 75 years ago that the Jewish people were absolutely defenseless. We were slaughtered by the millions here by the Nazis and their collaborators. And they could do nothing,” he said.
“I think it’s significant that in this hour of despair, right here in this ground, young Jewish heroes, used literally their last ounce of strength and stood against thousands of Nazi criminals. They said, if we must die, let us die as free men, let us save the honor of the Jewish people. Little did they know that they were actually, in many way,s symbolizing the rebirth of the Jewish people, the rebirth of the Jewish state, which was soon to come, and the rebirth of the Jewish army, which protects now the Jewish future.”
When the Jews of the Warsaw Ghetto rose up in their famous revolt in early 1943, “no one came to help them,” Netanyahu said.
“Today we have built our own capacity to defend ourselves, but we have a great friend. And the greatest friend of all is the United States of America. There’s no alliance like ours.”
