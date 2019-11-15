Netanyahu visits Shin Bet command center which targeted Abu al-Ata

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the special forces command center in the General Shin Bet headquarters on Thursday, from which the operation to assassinate Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader, Bahaa Abu al-Ata, was carried out on Tuesday. Netanyahu was accompanied by the Shin Bet chief, Nadav Argaman. The two met with the workers and employees from the operational, technological and intelligence units who played a major role in the operation. The prime minister praised the units and congratulated the successful operation.He said that the strike represented "a unique operation in which they showed extraordinary courage and creativity, which resulted in a very successful outcome for Israel's security." "On behalf of the citizens of Israel - I salute you," he added. On Tuesday, the Israeli Air Force attacked Abu al-Ata's home in Gaza. He and his wife were killed in the attack. The IDF stated said that the building in which he was staying was hit, adding that the senior PIJ official was responsible for many terror attacks against Israel, including shooting rockets and missiles from Gaza into Israel, and that he was considered as "a ticking bomb."