Netanyahu weighing narrow sovereignty plan - Report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may attempt to hold a sovereignty vote over a narrow portion of the West Bank, KAN news reported on Saturday night.The Trump peace plan calls for Israel to retain 30% of the West Bank, including the Jordan Valley. Israel can apply sovereignty in the initial phases of the plan. When the plan was first unveiled last Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would immediately bring the issue of Israeli sovereignty over 30% of the West Bank to a vote as early as this Sunday, as is allowed in the plan.But he backtracked on that pledge after it turned out that Washington wanted him to wait until at least after the March 2nd Israeli elections. In an unusual manner, no Sunday cabinet meeting has been scheduled. There has been no public announcement of another meeting this week, although it is possible that a meeting could be held on Tuesday.One option would be to just apply it to the settlements themselves and not to the full 30% of the West Bank set out in the Trump plan.An Israeli official said that the PMO “has said nothing to that effect.”The right-wing had wanted a peace plan that included all of Area C under sovereign Israel, not just half of it. They are also opposed to its acceptance of a Palestinian state, even a demilitarized one. Settlers and the Yamina party want to see Netanyahu move forward this week with a sovereignty vote, even if the US is opposed to it.The YESHA Council held an emergency meeting on the matter on Saturday night. Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said,”the Right-wing expects the application of sovereignty already this week. Any delay is danger and could destroy the process, not just now but for generations.”He added that it could also destroy the right-wing chances for victory in the upcoming election.