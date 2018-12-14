New York Times Pulitzer Prize-nominated photographer shares support for Palestinian terror

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Wissam Nassar, a Palestinian Gaza-based Pulitzer Prize-nominated New York Times photographer recently posted a photograph to his social media account supporting the assailants and suspects of recent terror attacks against Israeli citizens throughout the West Bank these past few weeks and months, according to i24 News.



The photographer posted an 'Instagram Story' photo supporting the slain terror suspects Ashraf Walid Suleiman Na’alwa, 23, the Barkan terrorist, and Saleh Omar Barghouti, 29 the son of a West Bank Hamas leader and arrested suspected of links to the terrorist cell that wounded seven Israeli civilians at a bus stop outside of the Ofra settlement earlier this week, according to the Shin bet. Hamas took responsibility for both attacks.





"A sad morning that carries with it pride with the martyrs, and honor in resistance. ‘If you lost the way, follow the martyrs’,” said a slogan written in Arabic script that accompanied the picture on his Instagram story.Given the function of the 'story' feature on Instagram, the picture is only visible to his followers for 24 hours.Nassar has been featured in other major publications such as Time Magazine, who ran a special feature on his work, in addition to being a New York Times photographer. He has been recognized mainly for his work on the weekly "Great March of Return" protests as well as his work on other Gazan related issues, being a citizen of the Gaza Strip himself.Nassar was nominated in 2015 for a Pulitzer Prize in the 'Breaking News Photography' category, “for capturing key moments in the human struggle in Gaza and providing a fresh take on a long, bloody conflict.”Both of the slain Palestinian terror suspects featured on Nassar's Instagram story have been accused of being successful murderers of Israeli citizens, each with their own methods spreading terror. As well, both terror cells are Hamas-affiliated according to the internationally designated-terrorist-organization.Saleh Barghouti, the 29-year-old Palestinian who was killed on Wednesday night by the IDF near the village of Surda, north of Ramallah, belongs to a clan whose members are famous for carrying out a series of terrorist attacks against Israel in the past four decades.The IDF says that Saleh belonged to the cell that carried out the shooting attack outside Ofra, which resulted in the seven Israelis wounded. An infant boy was delivered prematurely after his mother was seriously wounded in the attack and died on Wednesday.Na'awla has been on the run since the attack in early October.During the operation, a firefight ensued in the apartment where Na’alwa was hiding, and he was killed during the gunfight.The security forces arrested and interrogated a number of people who were believed to have information on Na’alwa's whereabouts. The interrogations revealed Na’alwa plotted to commit another terrorist attack, the Shin Bet revealed.The New York Times and Nassar have not responded for comment as of yet, according to i24 News.Yvette J. Deane and Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



