June 11 2018
|
Sivan, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

No charges for IDF soldiers who shot wrong car, killed innocent teen

At the same time, the IDF commander who ordered the soldiers to fire on the wrong car was blocked from receiving a promotion and was prematurely discharged from the army.

By
June 11, 2018 20:09
1 minute read.
Mahmoud Badran, the Palestinian killed by the IDF

Mahmoud Badran, the Palestinian killed by the IDF. (photo credit: PALESTINIAN SOCIAL MEDIA)

There will be no indictment against a group of IDF soldiers who had fired on the wrong car, killing a Palestinian minor and injuring several other Palestinians, all of whom were innocent bystanders to an incident in which other Palestinians attacked Israeli cars on Route 443 in June 2016, the IDF announced late Monday.

At the same time, the IDF commander who ordered the soldiers to fire on the wrong car was blocked from receiving a promotion and was prematurely discharged from the army.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


In the incident, a different group of Palestinians had injured three Israeli motorists with rocks, large blocks and by pouring oil on the road.

According to the IDF statement, the soldiers who engaged the vehicle of innocent Palestinians, including 15-year-old Muhammad Rafat Badran who was killed, had indications that it was the car that had caused the Israeli injuries and that it might be on its way to endanger more Israelis.

Moreover, the statement said the IDF soldiers were aiming for the car’s wheels in order to stop it – not to kill its occupants – but they had misfired.

Further, the statement said that it was late at night and the operational circumstances were complex, therefore, opening fire on the car’s wheels was justified.

At the time of the incident, there was significant doubt about the IDF soldiers’ initial testimony that they had not aimed to kill in light of the large number of bullets that had been fired having missed the wheels.



However, The Jerusalem Post has learned that the short amount of time, the tired state of some of the forces and the operational circumstances meant that the firing, while mistaken, was still within what the IDF military advocate-general considered reasonable enough to avoid criminal charges.


Related Content

Nickolay Mladenov, United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process and Personal
June 11, 2018
U.N. official: World should rehabilitate Gaza only if Hamas halts violence

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut