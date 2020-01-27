Ohana orders seizure of NIS 4.2m. from Palestinian Authority

Acting Justice Minister Amir Ohana ordered the state's collection agency on Monday night to seize NIS 4,2 million in assets from the Palestinian Authority as compensation for terror victims.Although the government as a whole has made such moves in the past, especially temporarily freezing transferring or deducting from customs tax revenues to the PA, this was the first time that a justice minister has taken things into his own hands.It was unclear whether Ohana's authority was sufficient and what the ultimate outcome would be of his order, given the unique diplomatic circumstances.