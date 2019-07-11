PA ups pay-for-slay salary to murderer of 3 Israeli teenagers

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

The Palestinian Authority today doubled the monthly payment being made to the terrorist mastermind behind the 2014 kidnapping and murder of Gilad Shaar, Eyal Yifrach and Naftali Frenkel, according to Palestinian Media Watch.

Beginning today, five years after the July 11, 2014 arrest of Husam Al-Qawasmi, he will begin receiving NIS 4,000 instead of NIS 2,000 a month, according to the PA’s standard pay scale. A prisoner’s monthly salary increases with prison time served.



“Having dealt personally with the prosecution of Al-Qawasmi, and having seen the evil that he represents, it is unfathomable to me that the PA pays this murderer anything,” Maurice Hirsch, head of legal strategies at PMW said. “The PA pays millions of shekels to terrorists every day. For the PA it doesn't matter whether you belong to Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad or Fatah, whether you murdered children, women or the elderly, what is important is that you were involved in terrorism against Israel and Israelis.”



The PA has long had a “pay-for-slay” policy, by which it pays monthly salaries to terrorist prisoners and the families of those terrorists who were killed in the act or on arrest. In February 2019, Israel implemented the “Pay-for-Slay” Law that instructs the state to deduct and freeze the amount of money the PA pays in salaries to imprisoned terrorists and families of “martyrs” from the tax money it collects for the PA. The law was passed in July 2018 and was approved for implementation by Israel’s security cabinet this year. In 2019, the cabinet is withholding approximately $138 million.

Nonetheless, due to the passing of the PA’s 2004 Law of Prisoners and Released Prisoners, the government has continued to pay these prisoners.

So far, PMW reported, Al-Qawasmi has received approximately NIS 98,000 since he was arrested.

The PA also pays monthly allowances to the families of two dead terrorists who were likewise involved in the kidnapping and murder of the three boys, Marwan Al-Qawasmi and Amer Abu Aisheh. They were killed in an exchange of fire with Israeli security forces when they resisted arrest. Since they were married and had children, their families receive NIS 2,000 per month and NIS 2,400 per month, respectively.

