July 18 2018
|
Av, 6, 5778
|
PETA condemns use of 'terror falcon' after bird found dead in Israeli park

"Animals claim allegiance to no nation, don't choose sides, and can only rely on human beings to show them mercy."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 18, 2018 08:24
1 minute read.

Falcon carrying flammable material found dead in park near Gaza Strip, July 17, 2018 (Gilad Gabay/Israel Nature and Parks Authority)

Falcon carrying flammable material found dead in park near Gaza Strip, July 17, 2018 (Gilad Gabay/Israel Nature and Parks Authority)

 
Tying flammable material to a falcon and sending it over the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel border with intent to start a fire in Israeli territory was deemed an "unacceptable" use "as weapons of war" by PETA, the organization said on Wednesday.

After that occurred on Monday and publicized by the IDF's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), social media users reached out to PETA to condemn the action. "As an animal-protection organization, PETA notes that animals claim allegiance to no nation, don't choose sides, and can only rely on human beings to show them mercy, and it is unacceptable to use them as weapons of war," the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.




Nearly 10,000 dunams (2,471 acres) of land on nature reserves and national parks near the Gaza Strip have been burnt due to incendiary kites, balloons and condoms.




Nearly 10,000 dunams (2,471 acres) of land on nature reserves and national parks near the Gaza Strip have been burnt due to incendiary kites, balloons and condoms.

PETA, which has used Israeli celebrities in its advertisements in the past, also noted it is "concerned about human civilians, children and anyone else caught in the line of fire of any conflict."



The organization, which has featured Israeli actors in advertisements,  has not shied away from making its opinion known about issues relating to the Middle East and Judaism in the past, warning tourists to refrain from visiting Petra for abuse of donkeys and appealing to people to host a vegan Passover Seder.

