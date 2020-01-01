The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

PLO flag hoisted over Jerusalem's Old City walls on Fatah's anniversary

According to the Lach Jerusalem Organization, the flag was put up by Fatah activists next to the Damascus Gate into the Old City.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JANUARY 1, 2020 17:10
PLO flag hoisted over Jerusalem's Old City walls near the Damascus Gate, Jan. 1, 2020 (photo credit: MAOR TZEMACH/LACH JERUSALEM)
PLO flag hoisted over Jerusalem's Old City walls near the Damascus Gate, Jan. 1, 2020
(photo credit: MAOR TZEMACH/LACH JERUSALEM)
The flag of the Palestine Liberation Organization featuring the faces of former PLO leader Yasser Arafat and current PLO chairman Mahmoud Abbas was hoisted over the walls of Old City of Jerusalem on Wednesday.
According to the Lach Jerusalem Organization, the flag was put up by Fatah activists next to the Damascus Gate into the Old City.
"The only sovereign power in Jerusalem is the Israeli sovereignty. I will not allow any organization to try and get a foothold in the city. We will stand firm before anyone who tries to challenge the sovereignty of the State of Israel in Jerusalem," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion in response to the incident. "Immediately after the hoisting of the flag, urban enforcement employees spotted the nuisance and quickly cooperated with Israel Police to remove the flag immediately."

 
Fatah commemorated 55 years since its founding as a political party in 1965 on Wednesday.
Fatah's secretary general in Jerusalem, Shadi Mtour, was arrested on Wednesday in an effort to prevent any activities in Jerusalem to celebrate Fatah's anniversary, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency. Two other Fatah activists were also arrested. Fatah banners in various neighborhoods in Jerusalem were taken down by police.
A 1994 law passed by the Knesset bans the PA from carrying out activities within the Israeli territory.
"When Fatah was launched, it was described by some as the revolution of the impossible and it cannot endure. But it has endured and will continue to endure because it counts on the will of the fighting Palestinian people," said Abbas at a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the party's founding on Tuesday.


Tags Fatah Jerusalem old city jerusalem Damascus gate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo On same page By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Not antisemitism but ‘Jew-haterism’ & facelessness By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Think about it: Israel and the ICC By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eric Mandel Unity missing ingredient for success By ERIC R. MANDEL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Defying history, transcending time By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
2 Hamas ‘promoting’ Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century,’ says Fata
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019
3 New York Times columnist slammed for article on Jewish intelligence
Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times
4 Netanyahu met Germany's Merkel, but this image stole the show - photo 9
Top 10 photographs of the decade
5 Pompeo discusses US attacks on Iranian-militias with world leaders
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by