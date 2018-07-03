Palestinian Authority slams anti-Pay-for-Slay law

Palestinians carry body of senior local leader of the Islamic Jihad militant group Hafez Hamad during his funeral in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
The Palestinian Authority on Tuesday strongly condemned a law that allows the Israeli government to deduct funds that the PA government pays to Palestinian terrorists and their families from the taxes it collects on behalf of the Palestinians.
"This is a declaration of war on the Palestinian people," said Nabil Abu Rudaineh, spokesperson for the PA presidency in Ramallah.
The bill proposal, which was passed into law on Monday, allows the Israeli government to deduct terrorists' salaries from the tax revenues. In a bipartisan vote, 87 MKs supported the legislation, while 15 opposed it.
Abu Rudaineh and other top Palestinian officials warned that if the law is implemented, the PA leadership would have to take "important decisions to face this dangerous decision."
The PA measures will include, among other things, filing complaints against Israel with the International Criminal Court and the United Nations Security Council, the spokesperson said.
Abu Rudaineh said that the PA considers this law a "declaration of war against the Palestinian people, their fighters, prisoners, and martyrs."