Palestinian Prime Minister: Israel must immediately stop its aggression

"Israel must immediately stop its ongoing aggression against our people in Gaza," Palestinian Prime Minister Dr. Mohammad Shtayyeh tweeted.

By
November 13, 2019 01:51
1 minute read.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh gestures during an interview with Reuters in his office in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 27, 2019. (photo credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/ REUTERS)

Palestinian Prime Minister Dr. Mohammad Shtayyeh released a series of tweets on Tuesday condemning Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

"Israel must immediately stop its ongoing aggression against our people in Gaza,"  the tweet thread began.

He then called on the UN to take action and assist Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

"We call upon the United Nations to provide international protection to our people who continue to be subjected to Israeli violations and crimes both in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. (1/3)," he wrote.

"H.E. President Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian government are conducting intensive regional and international contacts to deter this aggression. (2/3)," he continued.

Shtayyeh then accused Israeli politicians of using the conflict to try to end their political deadlock.

"It shouldn’t be allowed for the competitors in Israeli elections to use Palestinian blood as an electoral card. (3/3)"

Read Shtayyeh's full Twitter thread below:


Meanwhile, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov is “urgently heading to Cairo,” a diplomatic source said, adding that the UN has been involved throughout the day in deescalation efforts.

According to reports, Hamas has said it's not interested in escalation.

Unverified reports claimed that calm could be conditioned on the results of diplomatic efforts, but only time will tell if such reports are true.

On Tuesday, after Israel killed Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Bahaa Abu Al-Ata in a targeted airstrike, nearly 200 rockets pounded Israel.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


