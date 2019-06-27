Palestinians hang Trump in effigy in protests against Bahrain summit - report

Protesters burn a poster of US President Donald Trump with the words "No for the deal of the century" in the Palestinian Authority controlled side of Hebron, February 22, 2019.
Palestinians part of Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah Movement published pictures on Facebook of their protest in Bethlehem against the Bahrain summit and the "Deal of the Century," on Tuesday, which included strong anti-Trump and anti-Israel sentiment, Palestinian Media Watch reported.
The Palestinian Media Watch is a right-wing NGO that is known for monitoring and analyzing incitement in Palestinian Media. In their report they uncovered photos of US President Donald Trump being hung in effigy and later burned. These anti-Trump acts of protest were a few of the dozens of pictures of what seemingly was a standard march with protesters and signs.
The text of the effigy's shirt said, "The Deal of the Century" and "The Bahrain Conference," in Arabic according to Palestinian Media Watch.
There was also a poster in the picture that said, "Despicable Trump, your talk is like your urine. Shut up," the report discovered.
However there were other images of incitement. In another picture from Monday, there is an Palestinian man in Gaza burning a poster with a caricature of Trump along with the word "deal." On the sign there were also pictures of the US and UK flags as well as swastikas.
At another protest, the Fatah Movement also held signs saying, "Without Jerusalem: No Peace, No Prosperity," and "Jerusalem Not For Sale," addressing their boycott of the economic plan and their unwavering belief in Jerusalem as their capital.
Palestinians along with Arab MKs launched a series of marches in the West Bank and Gaza
throughout the duration of the Bahrain Summit from June 24-26. While some Palestinians businessmen
attended the conference, the Palestinian Authority boycotted it. Israel was not invited to the conference, but a number of the country's businessmen and journalists attended. A number of Arab countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia chose to attend the conference as well, while others such as Lebanon firmly stood against it. The conference was a platform for US official Jared Kushner to rollout the economic portion of the US's Mideast peace plan.
