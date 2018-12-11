50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Palestinian media: IDF raided Ramallah, stole security footage

The IDF soldiers had supposedly raided the WAFA building on Monday, enclosing reporters in one room while they went around and collected security footage from the building's cameras.

By
December 11, 2018 21:22
Israeli soldiers walk during clashes with Palestinians in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, 2018.

Israeli soldiers walk during clashes with Palestinians in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, 2018.. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

 
IDF units entered Ramallah on Tuesday, raiding the offices of the official Palestinian news agency (WAFA), according to WAFA.

Palestinian children attacked the soldiers with stones. The IDF soldiers responded with tear gas and stun grenades.

The IDF soldiers supposedly provoked clashes with the residents in the area as they seized security footage from cameras along the street where the agency is located, not far from the presidential headquarters, and checked Palestinians' documentation.

The IDF had allegedly raided the WAFA building on Monday as well, enclosing reporters in one room while they went collected security footage from the building's cameras.


As the soldiers left the premises, they threw tear gas into the office, according to the report.

There is no photographic evidence of the raid because the IDF soldiers forced reporters covering the incident not to film the events, WAFA said.

