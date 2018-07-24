July 24 2018
|
Av, 12, 5778
|
Palestinian poll shows decline in support for violence against Israel

According to the survey, 58 percent of Gaza residents believe in armed struggle, compared to 37 percent in the West Bank.

By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
July 24, 2018 13:34
2 minute read.
PALESTINIAN AND Israeli flags fly over the Western Wall and the Dome of the Rock

PALESTINIAN AND Israeli flags fly over the Western Wall and the Dome of the Rock

 
A new survey by the Palestinian Arab World for Research and Development, "AWRAD," Institute in Ramallah reports a 12 percent decline for those who support armed struggles against Israel.

The survey, which was distributed to 1,200 Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza Strip from July 7 to 10, showed support for armed struggle decrease from 57 percent in April to 45 percent. 

According to the survey, 58 percent of Gaza residents believe in armed struggle, compared to 37 percent in the West Bank. 34 percent of the respondents believe that a return to armed struggle will serve the interests of the Palestinians and will lead to a release of prisoners an end to the occupation, while 29 percent say it will not serve Palestinian interests. In Gaza, 45% believe that this will serve Palestinian interests, compared to 27% in the West Bank.

In addition, 87% of the Palestinians oppose the Palestinian Authority's suspension of salaries to officials in the Gaza Strip, compared to 5% who support this decision.

The survey shows that 70 percent of Palestinians see that US President Donald Trump's "deal of the century" as the end of the "dream of the establishment of a Palestinian state," with 78 percent of Gazans versus 65 percent of West Bank residents. A third of the Palestinians admitted that they knew nothing about the contents of the deal.

A large majority, 80 percent, view the suspension of international aid to the Palestinian Authority as a method to pressure the Palestinian leadership to agree to Trump's deal.

About half of the surveyed Palestinians support PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas and the Fatah movement, 18% support in Ismail Haniyeh and Hamas, and 27% believe another path should be taken.



Only 32 percent (43 percent of the West Bank and 15 percent of Gaza) believe that Palestinian society is heading in the right direction, compared to 60 percent who disagree.

The poll revealed a well-known fact: 88 percent of Gazans say the economic situation has deteriorated, compared to 32 percent of the West Bank, and on average 54 percent of Palestinians feel that their families' economic situation has worsened.

A surprising figure is the support for the Palestinian parties; 32 percent support Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah, with support for Fatah rising to 34 percent in the Gaza Strip, compared to only 31 percent in the West Bank, while 12 percent of the Palestinians surveyed support Hamas (16 percent in Gaza Strip, and in the West Bank about 10%).

According to the poll, the swing voters will determine the next elections in the Palestinian Authority. As their share of the population is 45% -49% in the West Bank and 38% in the Gaza Strip.

Yvette Deane translated this article.

