Palestinian poll shows decline in support for violence against Israel

PALESTINIAN AND Israeli flags fly over the Western Wall and the Dome of the Rock.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A new survey by the Palestinian Arab World for Research and Development, "AWRAD," Institute in Ramallah reports a 12 percent decline for those who support armed struggles against Israel.
The survey, which was distributed to 1,200 Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza Strip from July 7 to 10, showed support for armed struggle decrease from 57 percent in April to 45 percent.
According to the survey, 58 percent of Gaza residents believe in armed struggle, compared to 37 percent in the West Bank. 34 percent of the respondents believe that a return to armed struggle will serve the interests of the Palestinians and will lead to a release of prisoners an end to the occupation, while 29 percent say it will not serve Palestinian interests. In Gaza, 45% believe that this will serve Palestinian interests, compared to 27% in the West Bank.
In addition, 87% of the Palestinians oppose the Palestinian Authority's suspension of salaries to officials in the Gaza Strip, compared to 5% who support this decision.
The survey shows that 70 percent of Palestinians see that US President Donald Trump's "deal of the century" as the end of the "dream of the establishment of a Palestinian state," with 78 percent of Gazans versus 65 percent of West Bank residents. A third of the Palestinians admitted that they knew nothing about the contents of the deal.
A large majority, 80 percent, view the suspension of international aid to the Palestinian Authority
as a method to pressure the Palestinian leadership to agree to Trump's deal.
About half of the surveyed Palestinians support PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas and the Fatah movement, 18% support in Ismail Haniyeh and Hamas, and 27% believe another path should be taken.
Only 32 percent (43 percent of the West Bank and 15 percent of Gaza) believe that Palestinian society is heading in the right direction, compared to 60 percent who disagree.
The poll revealed a well-known fact: 88 percent of Gazans say the economic situation has deteriorated, compared to 32 percent of the West Bank, and on average 54 percent of Palestinians feel that their families' economic situation has worsened.
A surprising figure is the support for the Palestinian parties; 32 percent support Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah, with support for Fatah rising to 34 percent in the Gaza Strip, compared to only 31 percent in the West Bank, while 12 percent of the Palestinians surveyed support Hamas (16 percent in Gaza Strip, and in the West Bank about 10%).
According to the poll, the swing voters will determine the next elections in the Palestinian Authority. As their share of the population is 45% -49% in the West Bank and 38% in the Gaza Strip.Yvette Deane translated this article.