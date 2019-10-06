Palestinian teens find IDF surveillance camera, Microsoft faces backlash

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Ma'an reported that the boys who found the camera set it on fire after figuring out it was an Israeli spy device that included a camera, a transmitter and a battery.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 6, 2019 05:47
1 minute read.
File photo of a Microsoft logo on an office building in New York. (photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)

Young men from Kober, a village northwest of Ramallah, posted a video on Youtube and photos showing them finding camouflaged video camera that was hidden by Israeli security forces in concrete in a village cemetery on Friday. 

Ma'an reported the boys who found the camera set it on fire after figuring out it was an Israeli spy device that included a camera, transmitter and a battery. 



Tamer Barghouti, a journalist from Kober, posted a video showing the young man dismantling the device and celebrating their discovery.

The IDF had arrested three young men from Kober on Tuesday and released two while keeping Nassim Barghouti in prison. 

The surveillance device was made by the Holon-based Israeli tech company AnyVision, according to Ma'an. AnyVision specializes in facial recognition technology. 

Microsoft announced its investment in AnyVision in June, after determining its products adhered to Microsoft's tough artificial intelligence standards. However, in July Microsoft saw criticism after it came to light that the face recognition software was being used in Judea and Samaria checkpoints along with inside Arab communities. 

An AnyVision spokesperson said the company's facial recognition system "works in the same way and for the same purposes as they do in airports, for example. […] The other advantage is that they provide an unbiased safeguard at the border to detect and deter persons who have committed unlawful activities.”


