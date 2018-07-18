July 18 2018
|
Av, 6, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Palestinians condemn 'Women in Green' Ninth of Av march

The Palestinian Authority called on the international community "to hold Israel accountable for its aggressive and provocative practices."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 18, 2018 14:34
1 minute read.
Palestinians condemn 'Women in Green' Ninth of Av march

Rabbi Eli Sadan, left, and marching with students outside the Old City in Jerusalem. (photo credit: BARRY DAVIS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

The Palestinian Authority's Ministry of Foreign affairs condemned the right-wing Israeli organization Women in Green's intention to hold its annual march around the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem on the Jewish fast of the Ninth of Av, according to a statement to the press released by the ministry.

The "provocative" march, the ministry said, "is an extension of the state of extremism that dominates the political arena in Israel" ever since US President Trump's "ominous" declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and the move of the American embassy there from Tel Aviv.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The Palestinian Authority called on the international community "to hold Israel accountable for its aggressive and provocative practices."

The fast of the Ninth of Av marks the day of the destruction of the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem in antiquity.

"It is important to clarify to the Palestinian leadership that the world has changed and no longer buys the Arab-Palestinian lie," Women and Green responded in a statement.

"To the international community we state: The People of Israel is here because this is our Land and the capital of this Land is Jerusalem, toward which we have prayed for thousands of years. Only under our Israeli sovereignty can all of the nations and religions pray in it and travel in it freely and safely," the organization's statement added.





Related Content

INPA and Gilad Gabai, July 17, 2018.
July 18, 2018
PETA condemns use of 'terror falcon' by Hamas

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut