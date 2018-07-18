Palestinians condemn 'Women in Green' Ninth of Av march

Rabbi Eli Sadan, left, and marching with students outside the Old City in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: BARRY DAVIS)
The Palestinian Authority's Ministry of Foreign affairs condemned the right-wing Israeli organization Women in Green's intention to hold its annual march around the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem on the Jewish fast of the Ninth of Av, according to a statement to the press released by the ministry.
The "provocative" march, the ministry said, "is an extension of the state of extremism that dominates the political arena in Israel" ever since US President Trump's "ominous" declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and the move of the American embassy there from Tel Aviv.
The Palestinian Authority called on the international community "to hold Israel accountable for its aggressive and provocative practices."
The fast of the Ninth of Av marks the day of the destruction of the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem in antiquity.
"It is important to clarify to the Palestinian leadership that the world has changed and no longer buys the Arab-Palestinian lie," Women and Green responded in a statement.
"To the international community we state: The People of Israel is here because this is our Land and the capital of this Land is Jerusalem, toward which we have prayed for thousands of years. Only under our Israeli sovereignty can all of the nations and religions pray in it and travel in it freely and safely," the organization's statement added.