Palestinians ‘deeply disappointed’ by rise of right-wing bloc

PA: We will work with any government that commits to two-state solution

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
MARCH 3, 2020 18:29
PA President Mahmoud Abbas in cairo on Janurary 31 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS)
PA President Mahmoud Abbas in cairo on Janurary 31 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Palestinians expressed disappointment and deep concern over the results of Monday’s general election in Israel and said increased support for the right-wing parties was a sign that Israelis have voted for the “continuation of the occupation.”
Arab citizens of Israel, meanwhile, welcomed the increase in the power of the Joint List, an alliance of Arab parties, from 13 to 15 seats. Several Arab Israelis, however, also expressed concern over the rise of the right-wing bloc, headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party.
The Palestinian Authority said that while it views the results of the election as “an internal Israeli affair,” the Palestinians won’t allow the outcome of the vote to undermine Palestinian rights.
“We only care about preserving our legitimate national rights, first and foremost Jerusalem and its holy shrines,” said PA presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudaineh. “We won’t allow anyone to liquidate our cause.”
Abu Rudaineh said the Palestinians were prepared to deal with any Israeli government that “commits to achieving a just and comprehensive peace that is based on international resolutions in order to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the 1967 borders.”
The Palestinians, the spokesman added, “will thwart all conspiracies that aim to eliminate our national cause and will emerge triumphant.”
PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat said that “it’s obvious that settlement, occupation, and apartheid have won the Israeli elections.”
Erekat said that Netanyahu’s campaign was “about the continuation of the occupation and conflict, which will force people of the region to live by the sword.”
PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh expressed concern that Netanyahu would return to power. Noting that the right-wing parties in Israelis “are on the rise,” Shtayyeh said this means that “the aggression program against the Palestinian people is the annexation program” – reference to the talk about applying Israeli sovereignty to certain parts of the West Bank, including the Jordan Valley.
Shtayyeh said that the Palestinians are now facing “great challenges” in the aftermath of the Israeli election. The challenges, he said, include “settlements, settlement expansion, annexation of the Jordan valley, converting Palestinian cities and villages into Bantustans and piracy of our money.”
PLO Executive Committee member Ahmed Majdalani said the results of the election indicate that Israeli society is “headed towards extremism and racism.” In light of the victory of the right-wing parties, he said, the Palestinians need to reassess their policies so they would be able to face the new challenges.
The PA Foreign Ministry warned that if Netanyahu manages to form a right-wing coalition, that would lead to “annexation, expansion of settlements, land expropriation, house demolitions, target killings and ethnic cleansing.” Expressing concern over the rise of the right-wing parties, the ministry said: “The Israeli Right believes that [US President Donald Trump’s] Deal of the Century is a precious opportunity to annex [West Bank] land.”
Hamas officials commented on the results of the election by stating that they see no difference between left-wing and right-wing parties and candidates in Israel. “They are all united against the Palestinians,” said Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum. “The nature of any future government in Israel won’t change the conflict with the occupier. Nor will it change the Palestinian struggle to end the occupation.”
Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), another Gaza-based terror group, said it too does not see any difference between the various parties and governments in Israel. “The results of the election won’t change the reality,” said PIJ spokesman Daoud Shehab. “The Palestinian people have paid a heavy price because of Zionist terrorism under all previous governments.”
The PLO’s Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) said the results of the vote “came as a shock to all those who still believe in a peace process.”
Some Palestinians called on the PA to respond to the results of the election by dismantling the controversial Palestinian Committee for Interaction with Israeli Society, established in 2012 to arrange meetings between Palestinians and Israelis. The committee recently faced strong condemnations from many Palestinians for inviting Israeli journalists to Ramallah and attending a meeting in Tel Aviv organized by Israeli peace activists who support the two-state solution.
The heads of the Joint List, which won 15 seats, expressed deep satisfaction and said they will serve in the next Knesset as fierce opponents to a right-wing government.
“We are proud of our achievement,” said MK Ahmad Tibi of the Joint List. He pointed out that two Arab women, Sundus Saleh and Eman Khatib, have been elected as Knesset members on behalf of the Joint List.
MK Ayman Odeh, head of the Joint List, said that it was no clear that his list was the only party that represents “unity in the Arab community, while at the same tine reaching out to Jewish partners.” Odeh described the rise of the Joint List’s power as an “unprecedented achievement.”
Another member of the Joint List, MK Yousef Jabareen, said he too was proud of the “historic achievement” of his list. “The Arab public voted in droves and expressed their faith in us,” he said. “With our increased representation, we will combat the extreme Right.”
Mohammed Darawshe, director of the Givat Haviva Institute, said he believed Blue and white’s attacks on the left-wing parties in Israel was one of the reasons for its defeat. “[Blue and White head] Benny Gantz tried to imitate the positions of the Likud Party on regional issues, especially those related to Trump’s Deal of the Century,” Darwashe added, expressing regret over the success of the right-wing bloc.


