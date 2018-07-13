Israel fires Patriot missile against drone on Syrian border

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

A Patriot missile was launched against an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Friday afternoon, according to a statement released by the IDF Spokesperson's office.



"A short time ago a Patriot missile was launched against a Syrian unmanned aerial vehicle in the buffer zone. The drone was apparently hit," the statement said.





“The aerial defense systems identified the threat and tracked it,” read a statement from IDF Spokesperson

Brig.-Gen. Ronen Manelis at the time of the first drone interception Wednesday . “The IDF will not allow any violation of Israeli airspace, and will act against any attempt to hurt its civilians.”



Israel has previously deployed Patriot missile batteries to the north of the country to intercept drones infiltrating into Israeli airspace from Syria. Two weeks ago, a Patriot missile was fired toward a drone approaching Israel’s Golan Heights from Syria. According to the IDF, the UAV was not hit and withdrew from the border area following the missile launch.

Tensions in northern Israel have risen in recent days as Syrian government forces, backed by Hezbollah, Iranian-affiliated Shi’ite militias and Russian air power, have fought to retake the

In recent days, fighters in Deraa surrendered a swathe of territory near the Jordanian border, allowing regime troops to turn their focus to the Quneitra province and areas closer to the Israeli-held section of the Golan Heights, captured from Syria in 1967.

As the offensive draws closer to Israel’s Golan Heights, Jerusalem has called for the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement between Israel and Syria to be upheld, and the demilitarized buffer zone along the border to be respected.



Anna Ahronheim contributed reporting.

"The IDF will continue to act against any attempts to violate the terms of the 1974 disengagement agreement. The IDF will not allow any violation of Israeli sovereignty and will act against any attempt to harm its citizens," the statement continued.Eyewitnesses in the northern city of Safed reported seeing the missile's contrails in the sky at the time of the launch, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv reported.In an unconfirmed report, Syrian rebels stated that the drone was intercepted by the Israeli missile on the outskirts of the city of Quneitra.This is the second drone downed by a Patriot missile in a week. On Wednesday, a Syrian drone penetrated Israeli airspace, flying 10 kilometers into Israel before being intercepted and falling into the Sea of Galilee.