'Peace plan provides no airspace or military for Palestinians'

For the evangelical Christians, Mike Evans said that the plan “is everything we were hoping for – everything.”

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 27, 2020 15:09
Mike Evans and US President Donald Trump (photo credit: THE WHITE HOUSE)
Mike Evans and US President Donald Trump
(photo credit: THE WHITE HOUSE)
The "Deal of the Century," which is expected to be revealed Monday or Tuesday in Washington, “does not give the Palestinians any air space, the ability to establish treaties, [or] the ability to have an army,” said Dr. Mike Evans, founder of Friends of Zion Museum and Member of the Trump Faith Initiative in an interview with The Jerusalem Post, adding that, “the plan does not take away the major biblical sites.”
Evans, who spoke to the Post ahead of a White House briefing on the plan, said he had been in close touch with the president and his peace team and had been informed of many of the plan’s details.
Evans is known to be a close confidant of the president and was the founder of his Evangelical Christian support team.
In addition, Evans said that for Evangelical Christians, the plan “is everything we were hoping for – everything.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his biggest rival, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, are in Washington to meet with the president.
This is a developing story.


