May 15 2018
|
Sivan, 1, 5778
|
Police, protesters clash in Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate

By
May 15, 2018 19:08
1 minute read.
DATE IMPORTED: May 14, 2018 An Israeli police officer argues with a Palestinian woman.

DATE IMPORTED: May 14, 2018 An Israeli police officer argues with a Palestinian woman outside Jerusalem's Old City's Damascus Gate, May 13, 2018.. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Israel Police and Border Police forces clashed on Tuesday with protesters in Damascus Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Demonstrators gathered at the plaza outside the gate to as part of Nakba Day protests.

After a group of elderly women started to chant slogans - “Jerusalem is ours” and “al-Aqsa is ours” - Border Police officers started to forcefully remove the women from the plaza, and also dispersed the other 150 people present at the gate.


Police then blocked the entrance to the gate and directed people to the adjacent Flowers Gate (Bab al-Zahra).

Police also detained several people at the scene. However, it did not clarify how many were arrested.


Mohammad Tawil, a 20-year-old resident said that the protesters intended to sit on the plaza famous steps and chant slogans in a peaceful demonstration.

“We wanted to deliver a message to the world that we are against Trump’s actions [move the US embassy to Jerusalem, and against the actions in Gaza,” he said.

Meanwhile, east Jerusalemites carried out a commercial strike on Tuesday and kept the shops closed as an act of solidarity with the residents of Gaza and as part of the Nakba Day. Schools were also closed as part of the general strike.


