'Price tag' attack: Vandals graffiti mosque in Palestinian village

There were four vehicles whose tires were punctured and one had a Star of David painted on it.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 13, 2019 12:37
1 minute read.
"Price Tag" attack in the Palestinian village of Einabus

"Price Tag" attack in the Palestinian village of Einabus. (photo credit: EINABUS CITY COUNCIL)

 
Vandals graffitied a mosque in Einabus, a Palestinian village in the West Bank, on Thursday, according to the Police Spokesperson's unit. 

Along with the mosque, there was graffiti found on the wall of a clinic and private homes, according to a researcher working for an Israeli Human Rights organization, Yesh Din.  
There were four vehicles whose tires were punctured and one had a Star of David painted on it. 



These types of attacks are often known as "Price tag" attacks, where right-wing activists deface Palestinian property. In this case, one of the graffiti tags actually included the words "price tag," in the vandalism. The New York Times explained the name derives from settlers hoping to "exact a price from local Palestinians for violence against settlers or from Israeli security forces for taking action against illegal construction in Jewish outposts in the West Bank."


"In recent months, we have been witness to the violent attacks by unidentified individuals against Palestinian villages," the Yesh Din researcher said. "The acts of vengeance are aimed at marking and harming the general Palestinian population by threatening Palestinian villages in the West Bank. [The attacks] don't receive a significant response from the law enforcement agencies, a reality in which makes attacks like these against Palestinians a routine."


