'Price tag' attack: Vandals graffiti mosque in Palestinian village

"Price Tag" attack in the Palestinian village of Einabus.
(photo credit: EINABUS CITY COUNCIL)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Vandals graffitied a mosque in Einabus, a Palestinian village in the West Bank, on Thursday, according to the Police Spokesperson's unit.
Along with the mosque, there was graffiti found on the wall of a clinic and private homes, according to a researcher working for an Israeli Human Rights organization, Yesh Din.
There were four vehicles whose tires were punctured and one had a Star of David painted on it.
These types of attacks are often known as "Price tag" attacks, where right-wing activists deface Palestinian property. In this case, one of the graffiti tags actually included the words "price tag," in the vandalism. The New York Times explained the name derives from settlers hoping to "exact a price from local Palestinians for violence against settlers or from Israeli security forces for taking action against illegal construction in Jewish outposts in the West Bank."
"In recent months, we have been witness to the violent attacks by unidentified individuals against Palestinian villages," the Yesh Din researcher said. "The acts of vengeance are aimed at marking and harming the general Palestinian population by threatening Palestinian villages in the West Bank. [The attacks] don't receive a significant response from the law enforcement agencies, a reality in which makes attacks like these against Palestinians a routine."
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>