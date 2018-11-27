Report: Hamas nears reconciliation with PA, calls for elections

Palestinians celebrate the resignation of Israel's Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman as a woman holds a picture of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh, in Gaza City November 14, 2018.
(photo credit: SUHAIB SALEM/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Hamas leadership agreed to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas's conditions for a reconciliation between the two Palestinian factions during a recent visit to Cairo, according to a report Tuesday by Syrian Hezbollah-linked website Al-Mayadeen.
Sources told Al-Mayadeen that Hamas has agreed to implement the 2017 agreement between the parties, on the condition that the sanctions against the Gaza-based Palestinian terror group be lifted and that its employees receive salaries.
Hamas has asked that a national unity government be formed within 45 days, and that elections be held in no less than six months, the report said.
Palestinian insider Munib al-Masri also told France24 News on Monday that Hamas and the PA are "very close" to a reconciliation.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>