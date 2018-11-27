50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Report: Hamas nears reconciliation with PA, calls for elections

Hamas has asked that a national unity government be formed within 45 days, and that elections be held in no less than six months, the report said.

By
November 27, 2018 15:31
Report: Hamas nears reconciliation with PA, calls for elections

Palestinians celebrate the resignation of Israel's Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman as a woman holds a picture of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh, in Gaza City November 14, 2018. (photo credit: SUHAIB SALEM/REUTERS)

 
Hamas leadership agreed to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas's conditions for a reconciliation between the two Palestinian factions during a recent visit to Cairo, according to a report Tuesday by Syrian Hezbollah-linked website Al-Mayadeen.

Sources told Al-Mayadeen that Hamas has agreed to implement the 2017 agreement between the parties, on the condition that the sanctions against the Gaza-based Palestinian terror group be lifted and that its employees receive salaries.

Hamas has asked that a national unity government be formed within 45 days, and that elections be held in no less than six months, the report said.

Palestinian insider Munib al-Masri also told France24 News on Monday that Hamas and the PA are "very close" to a reconciliation.

