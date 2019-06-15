Israel, Lebanon to begin talks on maritime border in July - report

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

US-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon over the demarcation of their maritime border is expected to begin in July, according to a Channel 13 report on Saturday.



US envoy David Satterfield, who has been shuttling between Israel and Lebanon for the last number of weeks, held talks on the matter on Friday in Israel, and is expected to return for talks to Lebanon on Monday.

One of the key sticking points holding up the launch of the negotiations has been whether they will be open ended – Lebanon’s demand – or whether there will be a six-month deadline, Israel’s position.Channel 13 quoted Israeli officials as saying that Satterfield made “substantial progress in his talks, and that as a compromise solution to the timetable issues, the talks will not have a firm deadline, but the US – in announcing the talks – will say that the hope is that they are concluded within six months.Lebanon in the past has balked at bilateral negotiations with Israel, which is why the US will serve as a mediator, and why the talks are expected to take place at the UNIFIL offices in Nakura, giving the UN some standing in the discussions as well.Israeli officials have said that the talks will only deal with the maritime border between the two countries, and not the land border.Israel and Lebanon have an unresolved maritime border dispute over a triangular area in the Mediterranean that extends for some 860 sq. km. This area includes several blocks for exploratory offshore drilling that Lebanon bid for tender two years ago.Beirut claims that Blocks 8 and 9 in the disputed waters are in Lebanon’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ); parts of Block 9 run through waters that Israel claims as its own EEZ.Recently discovered oil and gas reserves off the shores of Lebanon and Israel are predicted to generate up to $600 billion over the next few decades. In December 2017, Beirut signed contracts with three international companies to explore oil and gas in two of the blocks.Lebanon is expected to begin drilling for oil and gas off the coast north of Beirut by the end of the year, and in the block near the area disputed with Israel next year.

Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!

For more information and to sign up, click here>>



