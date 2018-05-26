Report: Syrian rebels searched for IDF soldiers' bodies in Yarmouk camp

Talal Naji, assistant secretary general of Assad-affiliated Palestinian terror organization the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, accused Syrian rebels of collaborating with Israel during an interview Saturday with Hezbollah's al-Mayadeen news network.



According to Naji, after Assad's forces overtook the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp in Syria from rebels associated with Jabhat al-Nusra and ISIS, it was discovered that the rebels had dug out old graves in the camp with the intent of locating the bodies of three Israeli soldiers who went missing during the battle of Sultan Yacoub and are presumed dead: Zachary Baumel, Yehuda Katz and Zvi Feldman.





The battle of Sultan Yacoub, between Israeli forces and Syrian forces, took place at the beginning of the First Lebanon War. The bodies of the soldiers remained in the hands of the Syrian fighters. During the battle, the armed forces of both sides met near the village of Sultan Yacoub, when Israel tried to gain a foothold on the Beirut-Damascus highway before a cease-fire between Israel and Syria went into effect.This is not the first time that Assad's supporters have accused Syrian rebels of receiving support from Israel in an attempt to undermine their legitimacy. Pictures of Syrian rebels carrying medical supplies with Hebrew letters on them were published in the past, and the Wall Street Journal has even published an interview with Syrian rebels who admitted to having ties with Israel.Translated by Tamar Ben-Ozer.