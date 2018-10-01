October 01 2018
Report: UNRWA evacuates dozens of workers to Israel

COGAT stated that Hamas failed to prevent violence directed at UNRWA workers

By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
October 1, 2018 18:52
People spray water on a Palestinian UNRWA employee who tried to set himself on fire

People spray water on a Palestinian UNRWA employee who tried to set himself on fire during a protest against jobs termination by UNRWA inside its headquarters in Gaza City July 25, 2018. (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)

 
Ten UNRWA workers who are foreign nationals were evacuated to Israel on Monday after they received death threats, COGAT stated on Monday evening.

Large protests were held in Gaza on Monday at the entrance to the Al Deira hotel, where the office of director of UNRWA operations is stationed.

The protesters were frustrated due to the threat many UNRWA workers face of being dismissed due to the US decision not to fund it as long as the PA refuses to negotiate with Israel. The reduction in budget means UNRWA might need to fire workers and close operations in the near future.

The protest will continue for the next two days.

COGAT stated that Hamas failed to protect the foreign nationals working for UNRWA from violence directed twoards them. 

