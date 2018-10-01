Report: UNRWA evacuates dozens of workers to Israel

People spray water on a Palestinian UNRWA employee who tried to set himself on fire during a protest against jobs termination by UNRWA inside its headquarters in Gaza City July 25, 2018.
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Ten UNRWA workers who are foreign nationals were evacuated to Israel on Monday after they received death threats, COGAT stated on Monday evening.
Large protests were held in Gaza on Monday at the entrance to the Al Deira hotel, where the office of director of UNRWA operations is stationed.
The protesters were frustrated due to the threat many UNRWA workers face of being dismissed due to the US decision not to fund it
as long as the PA refuses to negotiate with Israel. The reduction in budget means UNRWA might need to fire workers and close operations in the near future.
The protest will continue for the next two days.
COGAT stated that Hamas failed to protect the foreign nationals working for UNRWA from violence directed twoards them.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>