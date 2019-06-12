Rocket alert system updated to display specific cities

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Israel’s incoming rocket alert systems will now sound in specific communities where a threat is identified rather than the current array of sirens which are triggered throughout larger regions, the IDF announced.



On Wednesday the Home Front Command began a campaign to educate the public about the new alert system in Hebrew, Arabic, Russian and Amharic. The Homefront Command has also begun a specific campaign for the Haredi community.

The campaign will also allow Israelis to go onto their website beginning at 5pm and put in their exact address to know what specific polygon they are part of and how long they have to find shelter.The Israeli military has been working for decades to improve its incoming rocket alert system and after extensive work which included close dialogue with local authorities and significant technological improvements, the military has been able to implement a new system which will enable it to alert citizens in specific areas.The new precise system will alert specific polygons of areas which will allow civilians who are not directly in harm’s way to continue to go about their daily lives.“We understood from the past that while once Israel had only one warning system, it’s not something that we can live with,” said Lt.-Col. Shlomi Maman of the Homefront Command's Early Warning Branch. “With this new precise system, there will be 1,700 different alert areas as opposed to the current system in which the country is divided into 255 areas.”One example given by the military was of two Gaza border areas (236, 238) in which there are 13 communities with about 5,000 residents.With the old system the entire area used to be alerted, even if only three communities were at risk of rocket or mortar fire making all 5,000 residents run for shelter. But with the new system, only the residents of the three communities would head for shelter,sparing thousands from interrupting their daily lives.As part of the effort to make the alert system as specific as possible, large municipalities will be split into separate alert areas. Jerusalem, Haifa, Hadera, Tel Aviv, Beersheba and Ashdod will all be split into four different alert areas while cities like Herzilya, Rishon Letzion,Netanya will be split into two areas.Homefront broadcast alerts will also change from the name of the region under threat to the name of the city, for example, an alert in the city of Lod would until now display as "Shfela 179," will now be displayed as Lod. The Krayot will be divided into Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Yam, Kiryat Motzkin.Another 60 national infrastructure facilities, hazardous chemical facilities, industrial areas and hospitals will also be specified.“With the implementation of the new warning zones, it will be possible to take defensive actions by civilians in a focused manner and in cases where the threat is real, to the area in which they reside. This move is intended to enable the realization of a balanced lifestyle in times of emergency,” the army said.Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.

