Senior official: Iran still has long-range capabilities to strike Israel

Iran still has long-range capabilities to strike Israel, said a senior officer in the Israel Air Force on Thursday despite the fact that "every target we wanted to hit were struck and destroyed.”



Israel’s Air Force carried out the most extensive operation in Syria since 1974, striking over 50 Iranian targets in Syria following a missile barrage towards the Jewish State.





According to the officer, tens of positions and targets belonging to the IRGC’s Quds Force in Syria - including the launcher used to fire the rockets into Israel’s Golan Heights - were destroyed within 1.5 hours by the IAF along with the Northern Command.During the Israeli retaliation, the Syrian regime fired dozens of air-defense missiles from Sa2, Sa17, Sa22 and SA5 missile batteries. No Israeli jets were hit and all returned to base safely.Incoming rocket sirens were activated at 12:10 Thursday morning in Israel’s northern Golan Heights communities of Majdal Shams, Neve Ativ, Nimrod, Masa’ade, Buqa’ata, Odem, and El Rom. Israel’s air defense systems, including Iron Dome and David Sling batteries, which were deployed in northern Israel several weeks earlier, intercepted four of twenty rockets launched by Iran towards Israel.“Even though the attack (by Iran) was not successful, it was a very serious incident,” the senior officer said. “We will continue to act against Iran in Syrian territory. Syria was hit very hard last night and I am sure that they understand that Israel will not accept it.”According to the senior officer, if Syria interferes during an Israeli operation they will be hit, “it’s that simple.”“The Iranian motivation to bring advanced air defense systems to Syria exists and we will take care of it,” he said.Russia was informed of the strike ahead of Israel’s retaliation but not given details regarding the location and targets of the strike. The United States was informed as well.Israel is said to have been preparing for a direct attack from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps since mid-April in response to a strike allegedly carried out by the Jewish State against an Iranian operated airbase in Syria, which killed seven IRGC soldiers.Due to the increased threat of an Iranian attack, the IDF upped its preparedness and called up reservists serving in specific roles in the military. According to the senior officer, some of those reservists took part in Thursday’s operation.“We are onto the next stage,” the senior officer said, adding that “while we don’t know what is next, we are preparing for all scenarios regarding Iran in Syria, as well as Hezbollah in Lebanon and of course what is happening in the south.”