Settler leaders meet at site of Givat Assaf shooting attack

Settlement leaders from Beit El, Samaria and Binyamin announced a general strike set for Friday in response to ongoing terror attacks in the West Bank.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
December 13, 2018 14:26
1 minute read.
Settler leaders meeting at site of Givat Assaf shooting attack, December 13, 2018. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

 
The Yesha council of Israeli settler leaders held a meeting Thursday at the site of the deadly shooting attack near the Givat Assaf settlement.

Israel Gantz, head of the Binyamin regional council said in an interview that these regional councils also organized a protest on Thursday evening at Paris Square in Jerusalem.

Further, Gantz said that these regional councils and schools in these communities will go on strike Friday in protest of the ongoing terror attacks.

"Route 60 had been closed to Palestinians in the past and since the road has been opened there has been nothing but terror," Gantz said.

Beit El regional council head, Shay Alon also called on the Israeli government to stop their policy on open roads to Palestinians.


"We cannot endure fatal weekly shootings on our roads. We must close the roads to the Palestinians immediately. We will fight for this with all of our might," Alon said.

"I call on our political leaders to do stop everything and rethink the policy on open roads to Palestinian residents," Alon added in a statement released on Thursday.

"Any terror attack will not cause us to leave the settlements, we will continue to live in Beit El, Metula and on the Gaza border - everywhere," he added. "Terror will not move us a millimeter from this land, we will continue to grow our roots here."

In a letter, MK Uri Ariel also called on the prime minister to take immediate actions against the Palestinians, to restore the checkpoints throughout Judea and Samaria, to immediately demolish homes and expel terrorists living in the West Bank. He demanded that the security cabinet convene by Sunday and find quick solutions to restore security to residents of Judea and Samaria.

