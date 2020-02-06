Shaked: Trump officials think sovereignty should be applied immediately

Senior Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked said on Thursday that “many officials” in the Trump administration think that Israel should apply sovereignty to territories in the West Bank assigned to the Jewish state under the Trump Middle East proposals. Speaking at the Sovereignty protest tent opposite the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, Shaked and fellow Yamina leader Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich called again on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex these territories immediately, and not wait till after the elections. The Trump administration, including senior figures such as Jared Kushner, have made clear that they do not want Israel to carry out any hasty annexations before the election on March 2, but Yamina has continued to push for such action. “The first step is to apply sovereignty to 50 percent of Area C, the settlements,” said Shaked inside the Sovereignty Tent“Then in four years, after it is clear that the Palestinians won’t have complied with any of the criteria of the plan, we can apply sovereignty over all the territory, over 100 percent of Area C.”Asked if she was not concerned about acting in opposition to the Trump administration’s wishes that no annexation be carried out before the election, Shaked claimed that officials in the White House were in favor of it. “We are also speaking with the Americans, we are not hiding our intentions, we are talking publicly, and talking to the administrations. “And there are also many officials in the [Trump] administration who think sovereignty should be applied immediately, and see afterwards what happens.”Smotrich praised Netanyahu for his diplomatic achievements, and said that he was “certain” the prime minister will try and annex the territories before the elections. “I don’t accept the fact that it is something he can not deliver. He has delivered great achievements he can deliver this achievement as well if he wants to,” said the minister. “It’s either sovereignty or a terror state. The plan has great opportunities and great dangers. It is very likely that if this doesn’t happen before the elections it won’t happen after them either.”Smotrich added that he has heard “a great deal of talk” about the establishment of a unity government after the elections, meaning one without Yamina, and said that such a government would not choose to annex the settlements.