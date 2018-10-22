State files indictment against terrorist who murdered Ari Fuld

‘WHAT MAKES Ari [Fuld]’s death so much more painful is our government’s inability to stem the problem at its source.’.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
An indictment was filed on Monday against the terrorist who murdered Ari Fuld, on September 16, 2018, according to IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Fuld,45, was stabbed in the back by 17 year-old Palestinian, Khalil Yusef Ali Jabarin, outside the Gush Etzion shopping center.
Mortally wounded, Fuld chased his Palestinian attacker, jumped over a short stone wall and shot him before collapsing. He was evacuated to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center where he succumbed to his wounds.
Jabarin, who was shot by Fuld and another armed civilian, was evacuated in moderate condition and fully conscious to Hadassah University Medical Center in Ein Kerem.
“If there is one word to describe my brother, it was a hero,” Fuld's brother told mourners at the funeral.
National Union leader and Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel called the murder “a tremendous loss of a precious person, a hero who fought until his last breath to prevent other citizens from being harmed.”’
Born in New York, Fuld, 45, immigrated to Israel in 1994. The dual US-Israeli citizen lived in Efrat with his wife Miriam, and was the father of Tamar, 22, Naomi, 21, Yakir, 17, and Natan 12.
He served as a sergeant in an elite paratroopers unit in the IDF reserves, and also served on the Efrat emergency squad.Tovah Lazaroff, Gil Hoffman, and Anna Ahronheim contributed to this article.
