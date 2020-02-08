Sudan leader on meeting with Netanyahu: We shook hands, I was not afraid

Sudan's President of the Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, revealed details from the conversation he had with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday afternoon.Burhan noted personal details in an interview with a local newspaper regarding his meeting with Netanyahu in Uganda. Burhan said, "I said a prayer before my meeting with Netanyahu. I said that if it will be good [upon meeting Netanyahu], the meeting will take place, and if not, then it wouldn't take place." normalizing the relationship would be beneficial for Sudan, in which he said that the "move will be good for Sudan. With God's help. All of these actions are in Sudan's interest. We see others [that have relations with Israel], and even the stakeholders enjoy it." Asked if he didn't fear it when he shook Netanyahu's hand, Al-Burhan said, "No. I was very comfortable with it. We shook hands and then started talking."He further said that they dined together on the Ugandan president's desk. "Of course we ate together, at the invitation of the Ugandan president," he said. "The food was an open buffet. Everyone there ate at his plate, but we sat together during the meal," said the Sudanese leader. Meanwhile, a group calling itself "Sudanese Against Normalizing Relations" yesterday protested against the move by the president of the Sudanese Sovereign Council. The activists plan to collect signatures from one million Sudanese and send it to the council, in order "to prevent further moves of the Sudanese leadership with Israel," as they referred.In an interview with Tacity News, the Sudanese leader addressed whether