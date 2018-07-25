July 25 2018
|
Av, 13, 5778
Syrian rockets found in the Sea of Galilee

The missiles were launched westward at short range from southwestern Syria due to fighting nearing the Israel Syria border.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 25, 2018 20:24
PEOPLE PADDLE on stand-up boards in Lake Kinneret

PEOPLE PADDLE on stand-up boards in Lake Kinneret. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

 
An unspecified number of Syrian rockets were found in the Sea of Galilee on Wednesday afternoon following red alert sirens that were activated at around 5:15 P.M.

Israeli security forces completed an investigation in the Sea of Galilee and on its coast after residents reported hearing the explosions near the lake, the Israeli Police Spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.

The police reported no injuries or damages in or near the area.

The rockets were launched westward at short range from southwestern Syria due to fighting nearing the Israel Syria border.

It is not yet clear which side is responsible for the rockets, according to Israeli media.


This is a developing story




