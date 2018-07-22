July 22 2018
Av, 10, 5778
Take a look: Before and after shots of Hamas headquarters destroyed by IDF

This is what the aftermath of the recent IAF strikes on Gaza looks like.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 22, 2018 06:00
1 minute read.
The destroyed headquarters of the Hamas al-Bureij battalion. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

 
The destroyed headquarters of the Hamas al-Bureij battalion. (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Before (R) and after (L) shots of the destruction of the Hamas battalion headquarters in al-Bureij in the Gaza Strip. (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
During the IDF's aerial assault on the Gaza Strip over the weekend, more than 15 targets were hit, including the headquarters of the Zeitoun battalion of Hamas which was completely destroyed. Other targets included weapons stores, combat equipment warehouses, training areas, observation posts, command and control rooms, the battalion commander's office and other infrastructure.

Destruction of the Hamas battalion headquarters in Zeitoun in the Gaza Strip. (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)


Destruction of the Hamas battalion headquarters in Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip. (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)


"This is a large-scale attack in a number of locations, which took place as a response to a serious shooting incident against our forces this afternoon in the southern Gaza Strip," the IDF Spokeperson's Unit said of Friday's strikes, which came after IDF soldier Aviv Levi was killed in a sniper shooting on the Gaza border.

Before (R) and after (L) shots of the destruction of the Hamas battalion headquarters in Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip. (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)Before (R) and after (L) shots of the destruction of the Hamas battalion headquarters in Zeitoun in the Gaza Strip. (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

