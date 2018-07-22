Take a look: Before and after shots of Hamas headquarters destroyed by IDF

The destroyed headquarters of the Hamas al-Bureij battalion.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
During the IDF's aerial assault on the Gaza Strip over the weekend, more than 15 targets were hit, including the headquarters of the Zeitoun battalion of Hamas which was completely destroyed. Other targets included weapons stores, combat equipment warehouses, training areas, observation posts, command and control rooms, the battalion commander's office and other infrastructure.
"This is a large-scale attack in a number of locations, which took place as a response to a serious shooting incident against our forces this afternoon in the southern Gaza Strip," the IDF Spokeperson's Unit said of Friday's strikes, which came after IDF soldier Aviv Levi was killed in a sniper shooting on the Gaza border.