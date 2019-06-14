Dozens of Palestinians injured along fence, 10 fires break out along border

Palestinians protest next to the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip, as it is seen from its Israeli side March 30, 2019.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Several fires broke out on Friday evening surrounding the Gaza Strip as a result of incendiary balloons sent in from Gaza. Fires in over 10 locations, five of them in the Beeri reserve, broke out one after the other around the northern region of the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, clashes broke out between the IDF and thousands of Palestinian rioters along the border.
Palestinians, including a paramedic that was injured in the leg from a tear gas canister, were injured in the clashes, according to Palestinian reports. As such, the fence was breached by rioters in the eastern Gaza Strip, some reports claim.
A rocket directly hit a Beit Midrash in Sderot on Thursday night, causing great damage to it. No one was injured. The IDF confirmed that night that Israeli warplanes and aircrafts attacked several terror targets, including terrorist infrastructure in military compounds, as well as a military compound of the Hamas naval force.
"The IDF will continue to act against attempts to harm the citizens of Israel and sees Hamas as responsible for everything occurring in and out of the Gaza Strip," the IDF Spokesperson emphasized.
According to Palestinian reports, one of the rockets fired did not explode, and so far there are no casualties in the alleged attack. The targets that were fired at were observation points of the military wing of Hamas. Hamas's military wing ordered the evacuation of all active training bases and outposts. Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said, "The threats of the occupation leadership to gather votes for the elections do not frighten our people."
This article was translated from Maariv by Tamar Beeri.
