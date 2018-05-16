May 16 2018
|
Sivan, 2, 5778
|
Tensions with Gaza remain high as bullets, tank fire exchanged

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 16, 2018 19:49
1 minute read.

IDF tank struck a Hamas position in the northern Gaza Strip, 5/16/2018

Six houses in the Negev town of Sderot, located less than one mile from the Gaza border, were struck by machine gun fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement by the Sderot Municipality. One bullet shattered a window and others were lodged in walls. One of the houses belonged to former mayor of Sderot Eli Moyal.

No injuries were sustained from the shooting and security forces were sent to the location for further investigation, according to the statement.

The IDF said in a statement that the shooting was carried out by terrorists and it considers Hamas responsible for everything inside, and what comes out of, the Gaza Strip.

Earlier Wednesday, shots were fired at Israeli soldiers from Gaza. In response, an Israeli tank struck a Hamas position in the northern Gaza Strip, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. No casualties were reported as a result of the exchange.

Tensions with Gaza remain high after Monday's violence on the border, which took place as the United States opened its new embassy in Jerusalem, was the bloodiest for Palestinians since the 2014 Gaza conflict. More than 60 Palestinians were reported killed as they clashed with Israeli armed forces.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


